Lani Joyce Linhart, 74, most recently of Jeannette, went to meet her creator Saturday, July 25, 2020. A daughter of the late Edgar and Helen (Henry) Linhart, Lani was born June 21, 1946, in Jeannette. For most of her life, then, Lani lived in Texas and Arkansas. Upon return from Texas to the Jeannette area in 2017, Lani attended First United Methodist Church in Greensburg, where she was active in the St. Stephen Ministry as a trainer for the ministry. She'd previously become a Stephen minister after completing her initial training at First United Methodist Church of Hot Springs, Ark. An ardent believer in education and hard work, Lani furthered her education, first, at Indiana University, Indiana, Pa., then Texas Women's University (TWU) in Denton, Texas, and Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. In 1971, Lani moved to Texas to study voice at TWU, where she went on to receive her bachelor's and master's degrees in music. Her love of music, singing, especially, lasted her lifetime. In 1978, she auditioned for the New York City Opera, sang, frequently solos, in various church choirs, and was the director of The Crystal Chimes, the Hot Springs, Ark., chapter of the Sweet Adelines. She also loved the theater and appeared in "The King and I" at the Pittsburgh Playhouse and on stage in Denton, Texas, as Mame in "Auntie Mame." Her most recent theater involvement was with the Carousel Theatre, also in the Hot Springs area. Lani continued her pursuit of education through the years, received endorsements as both counselor and school administrator, and had begun work on her Ph.D. at Texas A&M University. She worked with children who had disabilities and retired from the Arlington Independent School District, Texas, as the principal of a pilot program for at-risk elementary students. Lani is survived by Kim (Linhart) Picchiarini, her sister; dear family and friends, Margaret Coats, Amy Carolla, Donna Ruoff, Marlene Harper and Dr. Cynthia Wade; as well as her beloved dogs, Elsie, Sassy and Gracielu. In January 2020, Lani survived a stroke and began a six-month battle to regain her strength. Her battle ended quietly at Hempfield Manor in Greensburg, where she was receiving rehabilitation therapies and nursing services. We would like to thank the highly skilled therapists and nursing professionals of Hempfield Manor for their loving care. Lani will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral arrangements are private. The family has designated the Humane Society of Westmoreland County for memorial contributions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store