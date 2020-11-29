Lanny E. Schake, 78, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Greensburg, to the late Frank Schake and June (Beaver) Schake Kelley. Lanny was a proud Marine, serving in the Bay of Pigs invasion and the Cuban Missile Crisis. He also served in the Coast Guard. Lanny was a member of Living Word Congregational Church, where he was a deacon. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his daughter, Christina L. (husband William) Brown; two grandchildren, Gabby (husband John) Bone and Maddy Brown; two great-grandchildren, Stanley and Ryley Bone; a sister, Phyllis (husband Dr. Gerald Irwin) Baughman; a brother, Daniel Schake; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis A. Schake; and brother-in-law, Clair Baughman. Private arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com
