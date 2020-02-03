|
|
LaNora Louise (Rouse) Price passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her home in North Versailles after a long illness. Born July 19, 1933, in Pittsburgh to John and Margaret Rouse, LaNora grew up on the North Side, graduating from Allegheny High School in 1951. In September of that year, she married Donald Price, a marriage that lasted until his death in 2008. LaNora worked as an operator for Bell Telephone and as a meat cutter for Kroger's in Duquesne but retired in 1972 to be a stay-at-home mother to her daughter, Dawn. After Donald's retirement, he and LaNora traveled extensively, visiting England, Scotland, Wales and Italy, and finally taking their dream vacation to Egypt. LaNora was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; her brother, John Rouse Jr.; her sister, Romaine Franceschini; and her granddaughter, Katie Steinberg. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Bach (Chris); her grandson, Jacob Steinberg (Beth Rousseau); her great-grandchildren, Michael and Chloe Rousseau; and was looking forward to meeting her great-granddaughter, Allison, in May. LaNora also leaves behind her sister and best friend, Ruth Beckey (Larry); sister, Bess Albert (Bill); and brother, Frank Rouse (Ginny); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054. Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. LaNora requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Pet Friends Inc., North Huntingdon, from where she adopted Buster, her faithful companion of 18 years. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.