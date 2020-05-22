Larene Fulcomer
1928 - 2020
Larene Murray Fulcomer, 91, of Ligonier, died peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 22, 1928, in Blairsville, a daughter of the late Raymond and Emma Singer Murray. She was a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Ligonier. One might say that she was the best pie baker and chocolate cake maker around. She was a good cook who also enjoyed reading and flower gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Kenneth Fulcomer, Oct. 7, 2016; one brother; and four sisters. Larene is survived by her loving daughter, Nancy Donchez and her husband, Tom, of Ligonier; her grandson, Chase Donchez, of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews. A blessing service and burial in Ligonier Valley Cemetery will be private for the family. A special thanks to her caregivers, Kelly and her dog JR, Carol, Tammy, Kathy and Cindy for their outstanding and loving care for "Gram." Memorial donations may be made to the local food bank. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 22, 2020.
