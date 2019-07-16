Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Jadyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry A. Jadyk


1948 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry A. Jadyk Obituary
Larry A. Jadyk, 71, of Uniontown, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside. He was born Jan. 23, 1948, in Clairton, a son of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Fritz) Jadyk. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by the Department of Environmental Protection. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Kay Roscoe. He is survived by his wife, Gale E. (Rafail) Jadyk; three daughters, Bethany Laube, of Plano, Texas, Ruth Barton and husband, Todd, of Greensburg, and Kristine Hepner and husband, Patrick, of Greensburg; five grandchildren; and his sister, Carol Bukera, of Monessen.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a prayer service will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now