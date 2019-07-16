|
Larry A. Jadyk, 71, of Uniontown, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside. He was born Jan. 23, 1948, in Clairton, a son of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Fritz) Jadyk. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by the Department of Environmental Protection. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Kay Roscoe. He is survived by his wife, Gale E. (Rafail) Jadyk; three daughters, Bethany Laube, of Plano, Texas, Ruth Barton and husband, Todd, of Greensburg, and Kristine Hepner and husband, Patrick, of Greensburg; five grandchildren; and his sister, Carol Bukera, of Monessen.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a prayer service will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 16 to July 17, 2019