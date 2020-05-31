Larry A. Richardson
1945 - 2020
Larry A. Richardson, 74, of Natrona, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born Sept. 6, 1945, in West Virginia to Hester and Roy Richardson, and will be joining them and his son, Charles. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Dickson) Richardson of 26 years; his brothers, Buddy Paul, and David; sister, Dora Ward; daughters, Brenda, Debbie, and Tonya; and his son, Sean; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Larry was a retired steelworker of 40 years from National Materials. He was a great husband, father and best friend, and will be missed. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
