Larry Chackan, 75, of Hastings, Minn., died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was born Sept. 30, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant. After graduating Penn State University in 1966, where he rode his motorcycle year-round through sun and snow, Larry followed his passion in life to become a pilot, flying C-130s for the Air Force in Europe and Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military, he joined Subaru South in Little Rock, Ark., serving as warranty administrator and company pilot. In 1990, an opportunity with Subaru of America took the family to Minnesota, where as district operations manager, he was able to combine his work with his second passion in life, driving. Following his retirement in 2005, he continued his love of driving with long journeys along the Mississippi River and to the cabin in his Mazda Miata. He enjoyed spending time with family and his close friends, Tom Bonnett and Larry Tanzer, as well as enjoying long winter evenings with his favorite cat, Higgins, on his lap. Larry was a loving husband, father and friend, always willing to help anyone in need. Even though we grieve and will always miss him, he is forever in our hearts, and every time we see a plane high up in the sky, we'll know that he's still here, smiling down upon us. He is survived by wife, Barbara; son, Kurt; daughter, Ramie; granddaughter, Adelyn; sister-in-law, Donna Shick: nephew, Adam Shick; niece, Stacy Hayes; nephew, Jordache Larrabee; and great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by father, Domer; mother, Imogene S. Carey; sister, Sheri Forsythe; and brother-in-law, Ray Shick. A private family service is being held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The STARKSON FAMILY LIFE CELEBRATION CHAPEL is serving the family. Visit hastingsmnfuneral.com
