Larry D. Lord, 63, of Madison, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh. He was born Feb. 18, 1956, in Greensburg, son of the late Carl and Thelma Jane McMahon Lord. He was a graduate in the class of 1974 from Yough-Sewickley Senior High School in Herminie. He was a member of Hilltop United Methodist Church, past member of the Sewickley Fair Board, The Renegade tractor pullers and the Madison Volunteer Fire Company, where he was an active member for 42 years. Larry loved farming with his twin brother, Barry, on their family farm, where they would bail hay, pick corn and milk cows. He had a garden every year growing tomatoes, squash, zucchini and pumpkins and would then sell them. He loved going to tractor pulls, fairs and festivals. You would never see Larry without his twin brother, Barry. They did everything together. He was preceded in death by both parents; and survived by his twin brother, Barry Lord, of Madison; one aunt, Elizabeth Pope, of Madison; and cousins, Doreen Knudson and husband, Steve, of Herminie, Nancy Moore, of Madison, and Joe Cherichetti, of Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Hilltop United Methodist Church. 222 Church Lane, Madison, PA 15663, beginning with a fireman's service with the Madison VFC, followed by a church service with the Rev. Randy Sweet officiating. Interment will follow at Madison Union Cemetery in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the Madison VFC, P.O. Box 232, Madison, PA 15663, or Hilltop United Methodist Church, 222 Church Lane, Madison, PA 15663. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 16, 2019