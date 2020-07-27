Larry D. McBryar Jr., 49, of Brinkerton, died suddenly doing what he loved Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born July 22, 1971, in Westmoreland County, he was the son of Dorothy H.E. McCurdy McBryar and the late Larry D. McBryar Sr. Larry was a motorsport enthusiast, a legendary mechanic and an all-around amazing person. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah McBryar. He was a loving father to his sons, Shawn and his wife Chelsea, and Larry III, and had a cherished grandson, Chase. Larry is survived by the mother of his children, Diane, and his devoted companion Kelly. He is also survived by siblings Mary Beth (Kevin), Traci (Dennis) and Dale (Dee), and he was an uncle to nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Masks and social distancing are required, and no more than 25 people at a time are permitted in the funeral home.



