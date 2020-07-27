1/1
Larry D. McBryar Jr.
1971 - 2020
Larry D. McBryar Jr., 49, of Brinkerton, died suddenly doing what he loved Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born July 22, 1971, in Westmoreland County, he was the son of Dorothy H.E. McCurdy McBryar and the late Larry D. McBryar Sr. Larry was a motorsport enthusiast, a legendary mechanic and an all-around amazing person. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah McBryar. He was a loving father to his sons, Shawn and his wife Chelsea, and Larry III, and had a cherished grandson, Chase. Larry is survived by the mother of his children, Diane, and his devoted companion Kelly. He is also survived by siblings Mary Beth (Kevin), Traci (Dennis) and Dale (Dee), and he was an uncle to nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Masks and social distancing are required, and no more than 25 people at a time are permitted in the funeral home.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
JUL
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. My condolences to the entire family during this very difficult time. Larry had a heart of gold and he will forever be missed.
Brandy Lopes
July 27, 2020
July 26, 2020
July 26, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, we knew Larry from racing at Latrobe. Wonderful man would help anyone whenever.
May god be with the family during this hard time.
Race on Larry #35
Sincerely,
Hollis Race team
Jamie
Friend
July 26, 2020
We did not know Mr. McBryer but do know his son, Larry. We understand that he was a remarkable father. We will keep him and his family in our prayers.
Paula and Bob Cooper
July 26, 2020
Larry is someone who will be sorely missed by all who knew him well..
He was indeed a gifted individual and gladly give you the shirt off his back if it would help you.. Funny and Generous..
fareWell my friend..Donnie Hill
Don
Friend
