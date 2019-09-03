Home

Larry D. Ritenour Obituary
Larry Dale Ritenour, 67, of Normalville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville. He was born Feb. 11, 1952, in Connellsville, a son of the late George Dewey and Freda Pauline Stein Ritenour. Larry was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1971. He was a well-known auto body man and mechanic and was an avid car collector. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Normalville. Larry will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his lifelong companion, Martha Lou Morrison, of Normalville; his daughter, Michelle Carr and husband, Robert, of Donegal; his grandson Anthony Norcera; his brother, David Russell Ritenour, of Normalville; his sister, Karen Johnson and husband, Earl, of Connellsville; his stepsisters, Eileen May, of Mill Run, and Barbara Fullem and husband, Edward, of Somerset; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of a funeral service, Thursday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor Ralph Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Church of Jesus Christ, 102 Foxburg Road, Normalville, PA 15469, in memory of Larry D. Ritenour. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 3, 2019
