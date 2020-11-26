Pastor Larry E. Barnes, 81, of Greensburg, a soldier of the cross, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Larry was born Sept. 6, 1939, in Clinton, S.C., son of the late Howard and Sybil Shumake Barnes, and was preceded in death by infant son, Erik Barnes. Larry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Larry will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife, Patricia Hudock Barnes, of Greensburg; brothers, Tony (Glenda) Barnes, Gary (Danita) Barnes and Danny Barnes, all of Camden, S.C.; his sons, Brett (Pam) Barnes, of Mt. Pleasant, and Christopher (Tina) Barnes, of Greensburg; and daughter, Erika (Jonathan) Held, of Cape Coral, Fla.; stepchildren, Eric (Keely) Starenchak and Lori Heckathorne, all of Youngwood; grandchildren, Jordan, Codie, Garrett, Abi, Nate and Urijah; and great-granddaughter, Ariel. Larry was a devoted pastor of Emmanuel Bible Church for 41 years and steadfastly led his congregation in the light of God's holy Word. Larry was a Vietnam veteran who received a Purple Heart while serving in the Army 173rd Airborne Division, taught martial arts for 54 years and enjoyed fishing, boating, woodwork and spending time with his family. Personalized arrangements under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com
. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Emmanuel Bible Church, Brinkerton Road, Greensburg. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to DAV.org
or PVA
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">PVA
.org.