Larry E. Kowatch
1953 - 2020
Larry E. Kowatch, 67, of Derry Township, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Larry was born April 3, 1953, in Latrobe. He was the son of the late Alex and Bessie (Palmer) Kowatch. Prior to retirement, Larry worked at Lowes. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, and the Youngstown Fireman's Club. Larry loved camping, fishing, and spending time with his family. Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Gerald Kowatch. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Darlene (Lenhart) Kowatch, of Derry Township; two daughters, Nicole E. Bridge and husband, Michael, of Latrobe, and Heather R. Hendrick and husband, Jason, of Latrobe; three sisters, Doris Dickson and husband, John Robert, of Latrobe, Yvonne Bowers and husband, Herman, of Latrobe, and Rosemary Kowatch, of Youngstown; two brothers-in-law, William Schultz, of Arizona, and Scott Schultz and wife, Yolanda, of Wallington, N.J.; three grandchildren, Sadie and Emma Bridge and Payton Hendrick; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends for Larry's life celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME, 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331. Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Arnold Palmer Cancer Center, 200 Village Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to give a special thanks to Excela Hospice nurses Amber, Jane, Darla, Melissa, and Chuck for the care that was given to Larry.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc
529 N Chestnut St
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-8331
