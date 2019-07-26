|
Larry E. Miller, 69, of Latrobe, died Monday, July 22, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. He was born March 2, 1950, in Latrobe, a son of the late Donald E. and B. Elaine Marks Miller. Larry had worked as a draftsman and was an Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam Era. He belonged to the Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, the Lloydsville Sportsmans Club and Hose Company No. 1 Social Club, Latrobe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Lee Miller Sr. Larry is survived by his sisters, Kim Beeman (Bob Hamilton), of Derry, and Sandra Fircetz, of Latrobe; three brothers, Keith Miller (Sharon), of Latrobe, Brian Miller (Dorothy), of Omaha, Neb., and Terry Miller, of Latrobe; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. The Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Private interment will be made in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
The family wishes a special thanks to Excela Hospice and the staff at Hempfield Manor. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 26, 2019