Larry Gene Peperato, 69, of Portsmouth, Va., passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Jeannette, a son of the late Guy Sr., and Patricia Noah Peperato. Larry graduated from Penn Trafford High School. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, receiving a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and a Meritorious Unit Commendation, and retired from the Navy Reserve in 1995. While stationed in Greece after the war, he met the love of his life, Aspasia "Marianna" Sanikopoulou, who became his wife of 47 years, and the two of them raised their six children in Youngwood. Larry worked for Volkswagen in New Stanton until it closed in 1988. He then attended Westmoreland County Community College and Penn State McKeesport, earning degrees in computer science and electrical engineering. He worked as a technician for Powerex in Youngwood and was an adjunct instructor at WCCC for many years. He also taught at the State Correctional Institution in Greensburg, helping inmates earn their GEDs and further their education. Larry served as a volunteer basketball coach at Armbrust Wesleyan Christian Academy for 20 years and coached many Youngwood Little League teams as his children played. Larry was an excellent golfer, playing in several golf leagues and running the Powerex league for years. After retirement, Larry and Aspasia moved to Portsmouth, where Larry could golf daily and both could enjoy the ocean. In 2018, they spent two months in Greece visiting family. Upon their return, Larry was diagnosed with cancer. His treatment triggered a rare and severe immune response of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which left him paralyzed. A return of the cancer ended his yearlong battle to recover. In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his brothers, Pep and Gary; and sister, Gerilynn Dudley. Larry is survived by his wife, Aspasia; children, Patricia (Michael) Preston and their daughter, Sophia, of Belfast, N.Y., Michael and his son, Alex, of Portsmouth, Va., Laura (James) Milliner and their daughters, Iris and Layna, of West Chester, Pa., Nicholas, of Las Vegas, Nev., Vanessa, of Latrobe, and Christopher, of Las Vegas; siblings, Melinda (Bob) Miller, of Summerfield, Fla., Caroline (Shaun) Bannon, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Lori Howard, Cindy (Ed) Deemer, and Michelle Fallat, of Jeannette; a brother-in-law, Tom Dudley; and many nieces and nephews. Larry loved life, God, and family. His strong character, integrity, sense of humor, and kindness will be remembered always. He enjoyed Pittsburgh sports, golf, creating Aspasia's beautiful flower garden, and most of all, his wife, children, and grandchildren. His time with family was precious and he passionately embraced the moments they could be together. In lieu of a ceremony or flowers, cards may be sent to 69 Zeller St., Greensburg, PA 15601. The family has also created an online celebration of Larry's life at Memories.net
