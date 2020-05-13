Larry J. Stoops
1951 - 2020
Larry J. Stoops, 68, of Sarver, Buffalo Township, passed away suddenly in his home Friday, May 8, 2020, and is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Larry was born Saturday, Sept. 22, 1951, in Natrona Heights to Lloyd and Dorothy Peiffer Stoops of Sarver, who preceded him in death. He was the loving husband of Elaine and wonderful, loving father to Brian and David, of Sarver. He is survived by his sister, Gloria Garver, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; a brother, Alan (Nancy) Stoops, of Sarver; and three grandchildren. Larry loved his family and home and took great pride in them. His favorite hobby was golf, and he took great pride in teaching and playing golf with his two sons and with his golf buddies. He enjoyed traveling with his family on vacation. Larry graduated from Freeport High School. He was employed at Allegheny Ludlum and AFN Machine Technology until he retired in 2012. Funeral services are private and being held by the family's pastor, Marc Likens of Harvest Baptist Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730). For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 224 Harvest Lane, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Robert Peters F.H. Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242247730
May 13, 2020
ELAINE,BRIAN & DAVE, SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT LARRY'S PASSING ,DEEPEST SYMPATHY AND PRAYERS, OUR GREAT MEMORIES OF LARRY, HE WAS ALWAYS AT OUR HOUSE GROWING UP, DENNY AND HIM ALWAYS TOGETHER , HE PLAYED SOFTBALL ON MY DAD TEAM BACK IN THE 70'S . FUNNY GUY, GREAT TO BE AROUND R.I. P. BIG GUY THE BERGBIGLER
darlene brucker
Friend
May 13, 2020
Our deepest condolences I work In #9 Dept with Larry for many years and he was a great and caring guy.
Edward Mell
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Elaine and boys: My deepest condolences to all of you. We had lots of laughs and he will be missed and remembered.
John Briney
Family
