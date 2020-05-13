ELAINE,BRIAN & DAVE, SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT LARRY'S PASSING ,DEEPEST SYMPATHY AND PRAYERS, OUR GREAT MEMORIES OF LARRY, HE WAS ALWAYS AT OUR HOUSE GROWING UP, DENNY AND HIM ALWAYS TOGETHER , HE PLAYED SOFTBALL ON MY DAD TEAM BACK IN THE 70'S . FUNNY GUY, GREAT TO BE AROUND R.I. P. BIG GUY THE BERGBIGLER

darlene brucker

Friend