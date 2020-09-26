1/1
Larry Lyons
1944 - 2020
Larry "The Kid" Lyons, 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, and his family members were with him in his last hours. He was born Jan. 17, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin A. and Margaret Ann Lyons; brothers, John and Eugene Lyons; a sister, Helene Bolden; and a nephew, Jacob Lyons. Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Geraldine (Caricato) Lyons; his sons, Brannon Lyons (Karen), and Corey Lyons (Melissa Okins); grandsons, Cael and Rowan Lyons. Also surviving are four brothers and spouses, Martin A. Lyons (Susan), Thomas Lyons (Lauren), Joseph Lyons (Mikki), and Daniel Lyons (Carol); and three sisters and spouses Mary Jo Bentley, Cecilia Lyons, and Margaret Anne Warden (Neal); several cousins; 27 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and -nephews. Larry attended Norwin High School, graduated in 1962 and went on to work at Westinghouse Electric for several years. In 1979, he founded Product Evaluation Systems, in Latrobe, and worked to expand and grow the company until his retirement. He served as vice president for 40 years. Larry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and loving dad to Lexi, his fur baby. Larry "The Kid" was a kind, generous, gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor. Throughout his lifetime, he engaged in quiet acts of kindness and generosity for his family, friends and those in need. Friends were received at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. Agnes Church. Interment service, for family only, took place at St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to American Heart Association, American Cancer Association, or Action for Animals. Please observe social distancing, and face shields and masks. No more than 25 visitors may enter the funeral home at one time. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 26, 2020.
