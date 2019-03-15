Larry Mackey, of Unity Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019, with his wife, Ann, holding his hand. Larry was born in Zelienople, and raised in East Palestine, Ohio. He graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1955, with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. His first employment was with North American Aviation in Columbus, Ohio. He left there and went to work for Battelle Memorial Institute, also in Columbus. During this time, he earned his master's degree at Ohio State University. Battelle then offered him an amazing opportunity to be paid full time, work half time and study for his Ph.D., which he received in 1966. Larry and Ann were married during this time and had three children, the late Donald Arthur, Lynn and David, all of whom went on to careers in engineering and science. Larry went to work for Westinghouse and this entailed a move to Baltimore, Md. While with Westinghouse, he worked on several big government contracts, including NERVA, nuclear powered rocket; a large radio telescope which was to be built in West Virginia; the Mark torpedo series; and the Breeder nuclear reactor, which brought his family to Greensburg. After years of never seeing work on government contracts come to fruition, he left Westinghouse and went to work for a small Swiss-owned specialty engineering company, Contraves-Goerz. Here he had the satisfaction of contract negotiations to site installation on projects such as pollution monitoring and missile flight motion simulators. He rose to the position of VP of engineering. These installations took him to Japan, Taiwan and South Africa. Those trips instilled a love of foreign travel, which he and Ann continued when they retired. Much of the travel was in Europe and there was often a way to get to Switzerland to see the Matterhorn, which he loved. Another great joy for Larry, skiing, was gained from his children, especially Donnie. This led to a family tradition of 17 years--a Christmas holiday ski time at Hidden Valley. The grandchildren outgrew the skiing, but the family condo became part of the tradition. Larry inherited several fruit trees and a grape arbor when the family moved to Carriage Road. He got a lot of pleasure out of tending, preserving and consuming the results of that labor. Larry was predeceased by his parents, Donald C. and Mae I. Mackey; a son, Donald Arthur Mackey; and a sister, Marjorie Best. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Rinehart Mackey; a daughter, Lynn Bamford; a son, David Moore Mackey; and six grandchildren, Paige Mackey, Alana Mackey, Jacalyn Patterson, Benjamin Patterson, Anna Mackey and Graham Mackey.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A private family service will be held at Charter Oak United Methodist Church, Greensburg. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019