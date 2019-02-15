|
Larry T. "Meece" Harvey, 77, of North Huntington, formerly of Hopwood, passed Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at home. He was born March 29, 1941, in Dunbar. He was the son of the late Clarence William Harvey and Frances Minnie (Clark) Harvey. Larry is survived by his loving wife Paulette (Turner) Harvey; his children, Scott Harvey, Amy, of Greensburg, Todd Harvey, Matt Howell, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Garret Harvey and Allie Harvey; and a sister, Hanora Rafail, of Allison, Pa. Larry was president of the Fayette County Spina Bifida Association and was Fayette County Judge of Elections. He was the HARC baseball coach and president of boosters for the Uniontown YMCA. Larry graduated from Uniontown High School in 1961.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, and until 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with the Rev. Beverly K. Roscoe officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Spina Bifida Association, 3000 Stonewood Drive, Suite 100, Wexford, PA 15090.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 15, 2019