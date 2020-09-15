Larry T. Love, 65, of Freeport, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. Larry was born in Natrona Heights on July 22, 1955, and was a son of the late Nancy (Skillen) and David Love. He was a radar technician in the Air Force shortly after the Vietnam War. He was a technician at Aerotech in Blawnox for more than 30 years. He was always helping and putting the needs of others before his. He was a problem solver, loved to work with his hands and could fix anything. He especially loved spending time with his family. Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nellie (Wolfe) Love; his son, Mathew Love, of Freeport; his daughter, Chrissy (Shawn) Shurina, of Fredericksburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Brendan, David and Maddie; and his three brothers, David (Toni) Love, of Maryland, Terry (Mary) Love, of North Carolina, and Mark (Lisa) Love, of Alaska. Family and friends will be received from noon until services at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Visitors will be limited to 25 at a time, social distancing will be maintained, and all in attendance will be required to wear face masks in accordance with the Pennsylvania state mandate. Burial will be private. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com