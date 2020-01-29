Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Larry W. Crivella


1950 - 2020
Larry W. Crivella Obituary
Larry W. Crivella, 69, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 11, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Rhonda (Stoner) Crivella, of Ruffs Dale, and the late Angelo Crivella. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machinist for Menasha of Yukon. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy J. (Piovesan) Crivella. Surviving are two children, Christopher Crivella and his wife, Heather, of North Huntingdon, and Shannon Crivella, of North Huntingdon; four granddaughters, Kayla, Olivia, Hailey and Alaiyah; a sister, Robin Hann Crivella, of Scottdale; two brothers, Bob and Ray Crivella, both of Ruffs Dale; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
