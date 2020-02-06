|
Larry W. Crivella, 69, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 11, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Rhonda (Stoner) Crivella, of Ruffs Dale, and the late Angelo Crivella. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machinist for Menasha of Yukon. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy J. (Piovesan) Crivella. Surviving are two children, Christopher Crivella and his wife, Heather, of North Huntingdon, and Shannon Crivella, of North Huntingdon; four granddaughters, Kayla, Olivia, Hailey and Alaiyah; a sister, Robin Hann Crivella, of Scottdale; two brothers, Bob and Ray Crivella, both of Ruffs Dale; and several nieces and nephews. Friends were received, and a funeral service was held, at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Interment followed in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.