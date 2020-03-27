|
Laura Anne Keppel, 57, of Collier Township, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loved ones, Monday, March 23, 2020, after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. She was born Jan. 23, 1963, in Pittsburgh, and grew up in McKees Rocks and Carnegie. Laura graduated from Sto-Rox High School in 1981. She earned an associate degree from CCAC and obtained her LPN license. She graduated magna cum laude and Alpha Chi from Pennsylvania College of Technology, earning a bachelor of science degree in computer information technology. Laura honorably served in the Army for 26 years, achieving the rank of sergeant first class. She held various administrative and medical positions, including practical nurse and medical specialist. She was proud of all of her assignments, especially her work for FEMA during Hurricane Katrina. Laura was a valuable soldier, receiving numerous decorations, including the Meritorious Service Metal. After the military, she pursued a career in information technology and worked for PENNDOT. She was a licensed real estate agent and had a passion for design and construction. Laura was extraordinarily kind, strong and bright. She enjoyed gardening, fine wine, the arts, and spending time with her friends. She was an avid reader and researcher. She was dedicated to continuous learning and loved numbers, information and technology. She was a fact finder and fact checker and had a strong aversion to alternative facts. She loved the art of debate and engaging conversations. She was gritty and gutsy. She was a perfectionist. She was generous to a fault. She had a dry wit and a contagious laugh. She had a soft spot for stray animals. She was a loyal friend. She was a warrior. Laura was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Jerome "Jerry" Farmer, Command Sergeant Major U.S. Army; mother, Gertrude Sigley; stepfather, Ross Sigley; father, Albert Keppel; sister, Michele Artrup; and brother-in-law, George Farmer. She is survived by sister, Lorraine Honeychuck; nieces, Ashley (Scott) Rambo, Amber Smida and Barbara Ringler; great-nephews, David Ostrander, Specialist U.S. Army, and Evan Matthews; great-nieces, McKenna Buchert, Marissa Matthews and Taryn Kilgore; sister-in-law, Lorelei (John) Goelz, Sonia Heiney (Joseph Roach) and Claudia Farmer; best friend, Nancy (John) Mihalcin; her beloved Ratso and PeeWee; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. A celebration of Laura's life will be announced and held at a later time. Cremation took place privately. Arrangements are under the care of Scott Ritter, funeral director, LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106, 412-279-4444. Memorial contributions can be made through www.LaurasSearch.org.