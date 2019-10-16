Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Irwin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Rain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura A. Rain


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura A. Rain Obituary
Laura Ann (Haubrich) Rain, 84, of Irwin, passed Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was born Sept. 6, 1935, in Jeannette, the daughter of the late John and Anna Haubrich. She was a proud long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, in Irwin. Laura had numerous occupations and loved every one of them. She started at a young age at G.C. Murphy's in Jeannette, then cleaned houses, baby sitting, working at La Donna's Restaurant on Route 30 and then taking care of the sick at the Jeannette Hospital before retiring. She enjoyed bowling, her church, shopping and traveling all over this great nation including New England, Florida in the wintertime and New Jersey in the summers. She is survived by her best friend, Louis "Spike" Kelley, who always thought of Laura as the love of his life; sons, Dean Rain, of Greensburg, and Randy (Kim) Rain, of Latrobe; brothers, Jack (Dorothy) Haubrich, of Franklin, and Richard Haubrich, of Crossville, Tenn.; sister, Donna Valetti, of Vilia Hills, Ky.; and grandchildren, Matthew Rain, Blaze Rain, Samantha Rain and Lexus Rain.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Everyone will go directly to Calvary Baptist Church in Irwin at 11 a.m. Friday for a funeral service with the Rev. Mark Shaffer officiating. Interment at Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Greensburg will follow a luncheon at the church.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 16 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now