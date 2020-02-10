|
|
Laura A. (Davis) Taylor, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Feb 8, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. Mrs. Taylor was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Florence, S.C., the daughter of the late Jerome and Ruth Brown Davis. Mrs. Taylor was a member of St. Pius X. Roman Catholic Church and attended the Second Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant. She was a graduate of Williston High Sschool, and St. Peter's Hospital School of Nursing, in New Brunswick, N.J. Mrs. Taylor had been employed as a registered nurse for more than 25 years Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield, N.J. She loved to travel with her husband and enjoyed going to the casino. She is survived by her loving family, her husband of 56 years, Merle R. Taylor; her children, Veronica Taylor, of Plainfield, N.J., Angela (Eric) Qualls, of Bethlehem, Pa., and Merle A. (Jennifer) Taylor, of Somerset, N.J.; her beloved grandchildren, Savannah Hill, Kenneth Hill, Mariah Qualls, Eric J. Qualls Jr., Merle Anderson, Kip Taylor, Makayla Taylor, and Matthias Taylor; her brothers and sisters, Vernon (Erla) Davis, James (Theresa) Davis, Howard Davis, Delaine Davis, Daphene Davis, and Gwendolyn (Herb) Carr. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her brothers, Dwayne Davis and Jerome Davis Jr. Family and friends will be received from 9 until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Kevin Bundridge officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. "She lived a full life and loved the Lord." To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.