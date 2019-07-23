Laura Belle Carney, 95, of Ligonier, died peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019, in Ligonier Gardens. She was born June 5, 1924, in Ligonier Township, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Myrtle Heiple Rhoades. She was a longtime memeber of Calvary United Methodist Church in Ligonier. She enjoyed quilting, crochetting, knitting and helping other people. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, M. Carl Carney, in 1989; her sister, Mary Clark; and her brother, George B. Rhoades. Laura Belle is survived by two nephews, Thomas W. Clark (Sandra), and John Rhoades, and a niece, Anna K. Bills (John), all of Ligonier; and numerous great- and grand-nieces and -nephews.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in Calvary United Methodist Church of Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Private interment will take place in Green Mountain Cemetery. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 201 N. St. Clair St., Ligonier, PA 15658.