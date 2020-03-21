|
Laura C. Brick, 67, of West Newton, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born Oct. 30, 1952, a daughter of the late Bert and Ella (Holyhanna) Shawley. Laura was a floral designer for the last 25 years for Colonial Floral in Charleroi. Surviving are her husband, Donald Brick; sister, Donna Izquierdo and husband, William, of Locust, N.C.; brother, William Shawley and wife, Renee, of Cleveland, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews; and cousins, Karen Bozik and David DiFatta, and Bruce Harris and wife, Lydia. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in West Newton Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.