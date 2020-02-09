|
Laura C. Wizzard, 98, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 15, 1921, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Emilio and Santa Del Rosso Casino. Laura was a 1940 graduate of Jeannette High School. Prior to her retirement, Laura was a secretary for the former McKee Glass Co., and the former M.A. Gillespie Co., both of Jeannette. During World War II, Laura was a Red Cross volunteer at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg for the duration of the war. In addition to her parents, Laura was predeceased by her husband, Andrew "Jack" Wizzard, in 2010; brothers, Albert, Sam and Julius Casino Sr.; and a sister, Esther Casino. She is survived by a son, John T. Wizzard and wife, Denise, of Export; daughters, Kathleen Croft and husband, David, of Erie, and Mary Miller and husband, David, of Chambersburg, Pa.; grandchildren, Elaine Wizzard Pietragallo and husband, Dan, Kristen Wizzard, Jenna Kappelt Brenenborg and husband, Chris, Todd Kappelt, Justin, Nicholas and Patrick Miller; a great-granddaughter, Lorelei; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ascension Church, with Father Alvin Aberion as celebrant. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Hempfield Township.