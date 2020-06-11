Laura (Stanko) Dominelli, 54, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside. She was born Feb. 16, 1966, in Greensburg, a daughter of Paul and Cynthia M. (Zimmerman) Kaufman, of Greensburg. She was a 2010 graduate of Seton Hill University, graduating Cum Laude. Laura worked as a medical technologist for Excela Health for 30 years. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mark J. Dominelli; three sons, Paul Anthony Stanko, Nathan Stanko and Zachary Dominelli; two daughters, Sarah Hlatky and fiance, Paige Carkuff, and Rachel Dominelli; her granddaughter, Jalyn Stanko; two brothers, Paul Kaufman Jr. and wife, Sharon, and Regis Kaufman and wife, Debbie; two sisters, Joanne Lewis and husband, Dr. Gary Lewis, and Diana Perney and husband, Kenneth W.; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines.www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 11, 2020.