Laura Dominelli
1966 - 2020
Laura (Stanko) Dominelli, 54, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside. She was born Feb. 16, 1966, in Greensburg, a daughter of Paul and Cynthia M. (Zimmerman) Kaufman, of Greensburg. She was a 2010 graduate of Seton Hill University, graduating Cum Laude. Laura worked as a medical technologist for Excela Health for 30 years. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mark J. Dominelli; three sons, Paul Anthony Stanko, Nathan Stanko and Zachary Dominelli; two daughters, Sarah Hlatky and fiance, Paige Carkuff, and Rachel Dominelli; her granddaughter, Jalyn Stanko; two brothers, Paul Kaufman Jr. and wife, Sharon, and Regis Kaufman and wife, Debbie; two sisters, Joanne Lewis and husband, Dr. Gary Lewis, and Diana Perney and husband, Kenneth W.; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines.www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Paul Parish,
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Laura, you fought bravely and valiantly and never lost your faith. Your witness has left a lasting impression on all who knew you. Rest In Peace.
Sherri Kopko
Acquaintance
