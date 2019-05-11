Laura Elaine Nelson, of Mt. Pleasant, died in the early morning hours of May 8, 2019. We lost one of the most charismatic beautiful and loving people any of us have ever known. She was born January 16, 1957, in Washington, D.C., to parents, Norman and Nancy Strader. She finally found peace after many years of pain. She is survived by her husband, Gerald R. Nelson, of Mt Pleasant, and her youngest daughter, Mikaila May-Nelson. Her other children are John T. May, Nancy Jean and her husband, Billy Matheny, and Scott T. May. Her grandchildren are William B. Corum Jr, Carisma Carlson, Layla May, Jacob Matheny, Christopher Matheny and Jackson May. Her mother and father-in-law were Gerald and Brenda Nelson, of West Palm Beach, Fla. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Steven and Machiel Strader, Chris Strader (Lori), John T Strader, Mj Drea, Dale Nelson (Bonnie), Mark Nelson, Rick Nelson and Bruce Dory; nephews, Steven Strader (Ann), their children, Kristian, Austin, Logan and Caitlynn, Alex May (Tami) and Kelly Mercado (Chris), their children, Jacob and Noah.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family requests no service.

Please visit Laura's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 11 to May 12, 2019