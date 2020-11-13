Laura G. Capone, 96, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 9, 1923, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John and Victoria (Padula) Aleandri. Laura was a member of the Sacred Heart Church Jeannette, and an active member of its Rosary Altar Society. She was a volunteer for 40 years at the former Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. Her deep faith, serenity and zeal for life impressed all those she met. Her many visitors would leave her side inspired and uplifted. She will be profoundly missed by all she loved, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Laura approached all her days with faith in God and deep gratitude for the good things bestowed upon her. She loved Jesus and His Blessed Mother with great devotion. As a child in the 1920s, she suffered from polio which became a source of her great determination to lead a full life. She married the love of her life in 1948 and they lived happily together for 66 years. She raised her children with nurturing love and in a particular way was devoted to Robert, her special son. Laura was an especially wonderful grandmother, showering her five grandchildren with love and affection, homemade bread, pasta and delicious wisdom from their earliest years. Watching them become successful adults culminated in her great pride of family. Finally, her joy over her three great-grandchildren was inexhaustible. In addition to her parents, Laura was predeceased by her husband, Ralph V. Capone, in 2014; sisters, Anna Capozzi, Lucy Hages, Mary Jane Iezzi and Dorothy Sacco; and brothers, Willis, John and Michael Aleandri. She is survived by her children, Lauretta C. Harvie and husband, Robert, of Charlotte, N.C., Dr. Ralph A. Capone and wife, Andrea, Linda C. Ranella and husband, Joe Marturano, all of Greensburg, Luann J. Capone, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, partner, Deb Fiero, and Robert J. Capone, of Jeannette; grandchildren, Michael Ranella and wife, Jessica, Lauren Capone Shaka and husband, Justin, Ralph Andrew Capone, Steven Ranella and wife, Elizabeth, and Matthew Harvie; her great-grandchildren, Vivienne, Nico and Enzo; a brother, Vincent Aleandri and wife, Toni, of Atlanta, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. We respectfully request your adherence to all medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding while we maintain occupancy limits in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Ascension Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in the Westmoreland Co. Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.



