1/1
Laura G. Capone
1923 - 2020-11-11
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura G. Capone, 96, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 9, 1923, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John and Victoria (Padula) Aleandri. Laura was a member of the Sacred Heart Church Jeannette, and an active member of its Rosary Altar Society. She was a volunteer for 40 years at the former Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. Her deep faith, serenity and zeal for life impressed all those she met. Her many visitors would leave her side inspired and uplifted. She will be profoundly missed by all she loved, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Laura approached all her days with faith in God and deep gratitude for the good things bestowed upon her. She loved Jesus and His Blessed Mother with great devotion. As a child in the 1920s, she suffered from polio which became a source of her great determination to lead a full life. She married the love of her life in 1948 and they lived happily together for 66 years. She raised her children with nurturing love and in a particular way was devoted to Robert, her special son. Laura was an especially wonderful grandmother, showering her five grandchildren with love and affection, homemade bread, pasta and delicious wisdom from their earliest years. Watching them become successful adults culminated in her great pride of family. Finally, her joy over her three great-grandchildren was inexhaustible. In addition to her parents, Laura was predeceased by her husband, Ralph V. Capone, in 2014; sisters, Anna Capozzi, Lucy Hages, Mary Jane Iezzi and Dorothy Sacco; and brothers, Willis, John and Michael Aleandri. She is survived by her children, Lauretta C. Harvie and husband, Robert, of Charlotte, N.C., Dr. Ralph A. Capone and wife, Andrea, Linda C. Ranella and husband, Joe Marturano, all of Greensburg, Luann J. Capone, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, partner, Deb Fiero, and Robert J. Capone, of Jeannette; grandchildren, Michael Ranella and wife, Jessica, Lauren Capone Shaka and husband, Justin, Ralph Andrew Capone, Steven Ranella and wife, Elizabeth, and Matthew Harvie; her great-grandchildren, Vivienne, Nico and Enzo; a brother, Vincent Aleandri and wife, Toni, of Atlanta, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. We respectfully request your adherence to all medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding while we maintain occupancy limits in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Ascension Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in the Westmoreland Co. Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
the Ascension Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 12, 2020
Dr. Capone and family, my deepest sympathy on the passing of your beautiful mom. May she rest in peace.
Anna Rivardo
Acquaintance
November 12, 2020
Aunt Laura, I will forever hold you in my heart. May you be at peace. I love you.
Toni Winter
November 12, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to all of you!
God’s Blessings!!!!
Curtis & Karen Antoniak
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved