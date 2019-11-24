Home

McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin Roman Catholic Church
New Derry, PA
View Map
1925 - 2019
Laura J. Bridge Obituary
Laura J. Bridge, 94, of Derry, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. She was born March 22, 1925, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late William Albert and Irma Dunlap Harris. Laura was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church of New Derry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Bridge; a daughter, Barbara Ann; two granddaughters, Julie and Dana; two great-grandsons, Christopher and Caleb; great-great-grandson, Jakub; two brothers, Frank and Fred Harris; and three sisters, Clara Bollinger, Elsie McCurdy and Bertha Piantine. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Bridge Jr. (Barbara), of Palmyra, Thomas Bridge (Michele "Mickey"), of New Derry, and Fred McCurdy (Lori), of Derry; a daughter, Betty, of Derry; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be recieved from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuessday at St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with Father Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Martin Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2019
