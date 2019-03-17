Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Laura L. Patrick


Laura L. Patrick Obituary
Laura L. Patrick, 74, of Jeannette, died Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born Oct. 28, 1944, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Lucian and Teresa Zello Leone. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Rosella Carlheim. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ronald J. Patrick; a daughter, Gennafer Show, of Greensburg; a granddaughter, Ashley Show; and three brothers, Alvin Leone, of Greensburg, Ronnie Leone, of Pittsburgh, and Donnie Leone, of Jeannette.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A liturgy service outside of Mass will be held at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019
