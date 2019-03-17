|
Laura L. Patrick, 74, of Jeannette, died Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born Oct. 28, 1944, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Lucian and Teresa Zello Leone. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Rosella Carlheim. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ronald J. Patrick; a daughter, Gennafer Show, of Greensburg; a granddaughter, Ashley Show; and three brothers, Alvin Leone, of Greensburg, Ronnie Leone, of Pittsburgh, and Donnie Leone, of Jeannette.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A liturgy service outside of Mass will be held at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019