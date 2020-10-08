Laura Mae Miller, 84, of Youngwood, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor. She was born Jan. 17, 1936, in Hempfield Township, a daughter of the late James I. and Ruth L. (Wertz) Miller. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Youngwood, with more than 50 years perfect attendance for Sunday school and church. She was an active member of the church choir and enjoyed embroidering. She is survived by a brother, David A. Miller and wife, Patricia A., of Youngwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Maurice Miller and F. Clifford Miller; and three sisters, Helen Eisaman, Catherine Miller and Ruth L Veitch. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at C. Richard McCauley Funeral Home Inc. Interment to follow at Harrold Lutheran Cemetery. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Youngwood.



