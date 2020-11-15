1/1
Laura Parillo
1962 - 2020
Laura Vesco Parillo, 58, of Derry, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in her own home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 17, 1962, in Latrobe. Laura's passions included being a nursing home administrator to the nursing home she had opened with her husband, watching her children perform in the theatre arts, and making people laugh. Laura was preceded in death by her loving mother and father, Carol Tobias Vesco and Richard Edward Vesco; and is survived by her incredibly loving husband, John Simone Parillo (married for 34 years); and beautiful children, Mia Carol Parillo, Gino Giovanni Parillo and Sophia Ann Parillo; her brother, Richard Wayne Vesco and wife, Sandra Vesco; niece and nephews, Courteney Bayer (Vesco), Rocco Vesco and Tyson Bayer; her sister-in-law, Simona Parillo; nephew, Christopher Erfort; and brother-in-law, Bill McLaughlin. We are comforted that Laura is once again at peace with her loving mother, father and family. Laura had an infectious energy about herself; everyone that knew her instantly fell in love with her sense of humor and ability to touch their hearts and souls. She found profound tranquility spending time near the beach, or by curling up on the couch laughing with her family. She devoted her entire life to her children, husband and parents. Laura Parillo will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. The Altar Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 2:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, with Father Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Rosary
02:30 PM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
NOV
16
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mccabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
7246942789
