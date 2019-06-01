Lauren S. Alcorn, 35, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born Feb. 10, 1984, in Greensburg, a daughter of Gary D. Alcorn and the late Paula (Harenchar) Alcorn. Lauren was a graduate of Hempfield High School Class of 2002. She was a fun-loving and an out- going person who easily made friends. She enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her niece and nephew. Most importantly, she loved being a mother to her son, Logan, whom she loved immensely. She is survived by her father, Gary Alcorn and his companion, Cookie Nicholas; her son, Logan; a brother, Ryan Alcorn and wife, Elizabeth; niece, Parker, and nephew, Oliver, and her aunts and uncles, Cindy Hribal and special friend, Steve Matsey, Bruce Alcorn and wife, Ann, Gail Musa and husband, Patsy, Ted Alcorn and wife, Danielle, Brian Alcorn and wife, Barb, and Michele Nobile and husband, Dan, and numerous cousins. In addition to her mother, Paula, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Glenn and Doris Alcorn, and her maternal grandparents, Paul and Gwendolyn Harenchar.

Lauren's family will receive relatives and friends for a memorial gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, with a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. with Pastor John Owen officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Sage's Army at www.sagesarmy.com. To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.