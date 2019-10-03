|
Laurence A. Plischke, 90, of Greensburg, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Hempfield Manor. He was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Hempfield Township, a son of the late Charles and Mabel (Ruff) Plischke. He was a carpenter by trade. He was a lifetime member of the Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. He was a member of the Baltzer Meyer Historical Society, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the Mt. Watershed Association. He was an Army veteran, having served with the 28th Infantry Division in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Laurence enjoyed the outdoors, hiking in the local mountains and bike riding on the trails. As a member of The Conservancy, he had the opportunity to visit Falling Water frequently and enjoyed his many trips there. He also loved his trips to Ohiopyle and watching the kayakers going over the falls. Listening to his collection of classical music was a pure pleasure to him. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Dr. John R. Plischke, Charles E. Plischke and Alton M. Plischke; and his late dear friend, Kathryn Sanner. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in Harrold Lutheran Church Cemetery. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Laurence's memory. The family would like to thank the staff at Hempfield Manor for their kindness to Laurence and the care they gave him, and Three Rivers Hospice for their care and treatment. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019