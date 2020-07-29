Laurie A. Rinkes, 69, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at William Penn Care Center, Penn Township. She was born May 5, 1951, and was a daughter of the late Thomas J. Logan Jr. and Lorraine McKinley Logan in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Richard Rinkes. She is survived by her two sons, Daniel and his wife Katherine "Katie," of Frederick, Md., and Brian and his wife Alicia, of North Huntingdon; adoring grandchildren Nathan, Aubrey, Julia and Emilia; two brothers, Thomas J. Logan III, of Worcester, Mass., and Xavier Logan, of Redondo Beach, Calif.; and sister, Colleen Elles and her husband Ed Elles, of Ardmore, Okla. While her children were school age, Laurie was a tireless volunteer at St. Agnes School, serving as a teacher's assistant, cafeteria worker, playground monitor and librarian. Subsequently, she moved on to a career as a purchasing agent for a local company and continued to volunteer at the St. Agnes/St. Vincent de Paul Society food bank. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. In recent years, her grandchildren, who called her "Gigi," were her passion. She continued to support charities that were close to her heart. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Immaculate Conception Church with Father John Moineau as celebrant. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.