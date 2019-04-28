Laurie K. Lavely, 58, of Rector, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1960, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Michael and Joyce (Burke) Yennerell. She was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and was employed by the Utility Workers Union. Laurie was also a past treasurer of the Westmoreland County Democratic Committee. She was Catholic by faith. She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Lavely; her brother, Todd M. Yennerell and wife, Wendy, of Jeannette; her sister, Wendy Stephens and husband, Doug, of California State; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Honoring Laurie's request, there will be no public visitation. All funeral services are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 342 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, 1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650-9905. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary