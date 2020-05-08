Laurie Marie Shaffer passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2020, at her home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. Laurie was born to Eugene and Louise Turney in Greensburg. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Laurie is survived by two brothers, William and James, and one sister, Genie Trickett. She had eight nieces and nephews. Her parents, her brother Ben and nephew Mark Turney preceded her in death. Retired in 2015, Laurie had a long and varied career in the Washington, D.C., area. After managing downtown hotels, she went to work for the Department of the Interior and spent the next 25 years in the National Park Service where she was staff assistant to the director. Her jobs included renegotiating vendor contracts at National Parks, providing coordination of the celebration activities, programs and conferences for the yearlong 100th Anniversary of the Park Service in 1991. One of her favorite jobs was organizing the annual Duck Stamp competition and awards program. She received many awards and accolades for her work. After retiring, Laurie moved to New Smyrna Beach, Fla. She loved the warm weather, the beach and being closer to family. We will miss her.



