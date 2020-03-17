Home

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map

Laurilie Rehkopf


1939 - 2020
Laurilie Rehkopf Obituary
Laurilie (Asp) Rehkopf, 81, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Concordia of Monroeville, following a long illness. Laurilie was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Manistique, Mich., the daughter of the late Albert and Louella (Anderson) Asp. She was also preceded in death by a younger brother, Robert Asp. Laurilie worked as the secretary for the Department of Plastic Surgery at UPMC for 15 years. She also worked as a correspondent for the Penn Franklin News, and was a district office manager for Tektronix. Laurilie was also a stay-at-home mother, and an avid volunteer in the Murrysville community and beyond. She helped to establish a volunteer group at Magee-Womens Hospital dedicated to the families of premature babies. She was also on the ground floor of establishing Murrysville Christian Concern (MC2), the Friends Thrift Shop in Export, and the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Murrysville. She also organized a support group for a paralyzed neighbor, Kim Weishorn, following a motorcycle accident. Laurilie was also very active at Calvary Lutheran Church, where she was a faithful member for more than 50 years. Laurilie is survived by her loving husband, Paul G. Rehkopf, of Murrysville; two sons, Bill (Carol) Rehkopf, of Mt. Airy, Md., and Tim (Mel) Rehkopf, of Murrysville; four grandchildren, Adam (Christina) Ensling, Steven (Amanda) Ensling, Kathryn Rehkopf and Andrew Rehkopf. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Lucille Ensling; and honorary sons, Arto (Katriina) Kakonen and Christian (Noriko) Nielsen. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with Pastor David Weeks officiating. Interment will follow in Murrysville Cemetery. For those unable to attend, a memorial service is being planned for a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Murrysville Medic One, 3237 Sardis Road, Murrysville, PA 15668, or Calvary Lutheran Church, 4725 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668, in Laurilie's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
