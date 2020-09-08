1/
Laverne B. Persinger
Laverne B. Persinger, 81, of Jeannette, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Pauline Schultz Feiling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William P. Guttendorf, and her second husband, Richard Persinger; also, her son, William P. Guttendorf Jr.; granddaughter, Summer Lynn Martrano; and grandson, James Edward Guttendorf. Laverne is survived by her children, Sandra L. Goucher, Lynn M. Heyl and Walter J. Guttendorf; her sister, Nancy E. Helwich; four grandchildren, Jessica Jones (Michael), Ian J. Guttendorf (Kendra), Christina Martrano and Cassandra Milliern; nine great-grandchildren; and one nephew. According to Laverne's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
