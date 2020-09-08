Laverne B. Persinger, 81, of Jeannette, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Pauline Schultz Feiling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William P. Guttendorf, and her second husband, Richard Persinger; also, her son, William P. Guttendorf Jr.; granddaughter, Summer Lynn Martrano; and grandson, James Edward Guttendorf. Laverne is survived by her children, Sandra L. Goucher, Lynn M. Heyl and Walter J. Guttendorf; her sister, Nancy E. Helwich; four grandchildren, Jessica Jones (Michael), Ian J. Guttendorf (Kendra), Christina Martrano and Cassandra Milliern; nine great-grandchildren; and one nephew. According to Laverne's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.