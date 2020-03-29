|
|
Laverne "Beau" Dalton Hetherington, 71, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born July 24, 1948, a son of the late James "Lover" Hetherington and Rebecca "Tootie" Hetherington. Beau worked for Dominion Gas and Transmission for more than 40 years. After retiring from Dominion in 2009, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and spoiling his grandkids. He also enjoyed hanging out at the farm with his beloved friends of many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle; and daughter, Alexis. He is survived by a son, Rak (Ranee) Hetherington; three grandchildren, Sani, Raef and Rylee; his siblings, Beverly Morgan, Tracey "Lindy" (David) Pryor, Shirelle "Poochie" (JB) Brown, James "Bubby" Hetherington, John (Lita) Hetherington; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Greensburg. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.