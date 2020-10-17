1/
Laverne Horne
1923 - 2020
Laverne Horne, 97, of Smithton (South Huntingdon Township), died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant. She was born May 6, 1923, in Jacobs Creek, a daughter of the late William Lloyd and Dora Huston Hagerman Sr. She was a member of the Barren Run United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for 40 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Horne; two brothers, William Lloyd Jr. and Harold Hagerman, and five sisters, Annabelle Horne, Roselle Postin, Evelyn Denny, Della Steinbaugh and Thelma Hagerman. She is survived by her daughter, Darla Kolenc and husband, Dave; two grandchildren, Christopher and Autumn Kolenc; special nieces and nephew, Nancy and Bob Ullom, of West Newton, JoAnn Feddock, of Medina , Ohio, Betty and Kevin "Skip" Spessard, of Hagerstown, Md., and Donald and Linda Horne, of Ruffsdale. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Barren Run United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Barren Run United Methodist Church with Pastor John Logan officiating. Burial will follow in the Barren Run Cemetery. L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Smithton, is in charge of arrangements. Please follow CDC guidelines. Masks must be worn, social distancing and limits of 25 people at a time will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barren Run United Methodist Church.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Barren Run United Methodist Church.
OCT
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Barren Run United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
