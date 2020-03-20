|
LaVerne J. Sweet, 88, of White Oak, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Becky. She was born April 15, 1931, in Pittsburgh, and is the daughter of the late John George and Anna D. Netrick Belschner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Sweet Sr., and husband, Jerome Kieffer. She was employed for many years as a cook at the former Viking Lounge and was a longtime member of the Pittsburgh Association of the Deaf. LaVerne is survived by her daughters, Rebecca "Becky" (Don Natche) Roberts, of North Huntingdon, Lorraine (Harry) Maurer, of Elizabeth, and Monica (Walt) Strotman, of Boardman, Ohio, sons, Thomas R. Sweet, of North Huntingdon, and Jerry Kieffer, of Sandusky, Ohio; grandchildren, Eric and Tyler Roberts, Tamie (Doug) Markland, Todd Turner and Darris (Ian) Klasovsky; and great-grandchildren, Joshua, Faith, Mason, Brooke, Brennen, Emma, Blake and Ries. Family and friends will gather from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel Saturday, March 21, 2020, for the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial will follow. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.