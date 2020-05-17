LaVerne Marie Milner, 98, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Irwin, peacefully transitioned to Heaven on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born Jan. 12, 1922, to Arthur and Bessie McWilliams, of Turtle Creek. She was predeceased by her parents and stepmother, Olive McWilliams; her husband of 54 years, Edward Milner; her brothers, Harold, Virgil, James, and Arthur McWilliams; and son-in-law, Thomas Smetanick. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Smetanick, of Frederick, Md., and Joyce Painter and husband, Terry, of Richmond, Va. She dearly loved her grandchildren, Jennifer Cebrat, Lori Pica (Taj), Matthew Smetanick (Mollie), Carey Beth McMahan (Matthew), Jill O'Rourke (Sean), and Michael Painter; and 11 great-grandchildren. After completing high school in Wilmerding, LaVerne was employed as a secretary by Westinghouse Air Brake in their general office. Later in life, she volunteered at Greensburg Hospital taking newborn baby pictures, and was then employed as a sales clerk in the gift shop. LaVerne was a loving mother and wonderful caregiver to family, friends, and neighbors. She greatly valued family time, whether it was welcoming them to her home in Irwin, taking yearly beach trips to the Outer Banks, or celebrating special events such as birthdays and weddings. LaVerne was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Irwin and was guided by her faith to care for others. Her family would like to thank the memory care staff at The Crossings at Bon Air for their excellent care and kindness during her seven-year residency. A memorial service will be held in Richmond, Va., at a later date, followed by a burial in Churchill Cemetery, Turtle Creek. Obituary placed by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.