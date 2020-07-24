LaVerne Sandy (Sant) Heasley, 87, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, with her beloved family by her side. She was born Nov. 18, 1932, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Russell Henry and Hilda R. (Oberfeitinger) Sant. Prior to retiring, Sandy was a registered nurse, having been employed as a visiting nurse and supervisor of Community Nursing of Jeannette. She was a longtime member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, Greensburg, the Order of the Amaranth and Westmoreland County Nurses Association. She was a member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church choir and formerly of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church choir. Sandy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She treasured the times spent with her precious family. Sandy will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 67 years, Clifford R. Heasley; their children, W. Scott (former wife, Debra McAleer) Heasley, of Tampa, Fla., Daryl C. (Aimee) Heasley, of Latrobe, Charlene R. (Gerald T. Cypher) Heasley, of Chattanooga, Tenn., Leslie R. Heasley, of Pittsburgh, and Sharyn K. Heasley, of North Huntingdon; brother, Russell Jay (Linda) Sant, of Bellefonte; and six nieces and five nephews. Sandy will be especially missed by her three grandchildren, Eric M. Heasley, Rachel M. Tripp and Kethrie L. Heasley; and great-grandchildren, Brooke, Abigail and Kaleb, all of whom she was very proud of. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer-Pike, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please write "LaVerne S. Heasley" on check memo line.
.