LaVerne (Wylie) Varrato, 85, of Blairsville, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Sept. 13, 1934, in McKeesport, daughter of John Wylie and Emma (Schutte) Wylie. She retired after 36 years of teaching in the Blairsville School District. She had taught second grade at the old Burrell School. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends for many, many years. LaVerne enjoyed traveling to Nags Head, N.C., and skiing for many years. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Marti Varrato and wife, Cindy, of Blairsville, Robby Varrato and wife, Deanna, of Latrobe, and Colin Varrato, of Blairsville; grandchildren, Siobhan James and husband, Robert, Rory Varrato, Alexa Varrato, Giano Varrato and wife, Sara, and Kenzie Hamacher and husband, Derek; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Isabella James and Amelia Ballengee; brother, John T. Wylie and wife, Tina, of Henderson, Nev.; sister-in-law, Rita Krieger, of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, John Wylie;mother, Emma (Schutte) Wylie; husband, James R. Varrato, in 2013; grandson, Noah Varrato, in 2018; and mother-in-law, Marie Varrato.
In keeping with LaVerne's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be in the SS Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in LaVerne's name to: Blairsville Elementary School, 106 School Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.
