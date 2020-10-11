Lawrence B. "Larry" Apone, 88, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Barnes Place, Latrobe. Born Sept. 18, 1932, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Louis J. Apone and Ada M. (Mastrorocco) Apone. Larry was a member of St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe, where he helped his wife with craft work for CCD classes. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Baggaley Elementary School and had previously been employed at Latrobe Steel Co. A veteran of the Korean War, he served with the Army. Larry was a self-taught musician who played many instruments and enjoyed playing the organ for local nursing homes through the "Sparks of Life" program. He enjoyed working on electronics and could fix anything, so much so that he even built his own pinball machine. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Ruth (Saffer) Apone; his granddaughter, Bernadette Flowers; and two sisters, Carmella Shotzbarger and Mary Lou Kottcamp. Larry is survived by three sons, Dan L. Apone and his wife, Stephanie, of Greensburg, Ed L. Apone, of Latrobe, and Mark J. Apone, of Willoughby, Ohio; and one daughter, Gina M. Hill and her husband, Leroy J., of Phoenix, Ariz. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Barnes Place, Latrobe, who affectionately nicknamed Larry "Lar-bear," a name which always put a smile on his face. They are grateful for the kind and compassionate care he received. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. Services and interment at Unity Cemetery will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Amedisys Hospice Foundation, 109 Crossroads Road, Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683 or to the American Cancer Society
, 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.