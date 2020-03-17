|
|
Lawrence Cooper Smith, 71, of Penn Township, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Presbyterian Hospital, in Pittsburgh. Larry was born Jan. 23, 1949, in Monongahela, to the late Cooper and Mildred (Tropek) Smith. He was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, in Harrison City. Surviving are his wife, Linda (Scaccia) Smith; son, Aaron and his wife, Jenna; daughter Natalie; son Timothy and his wife, Yeji; three grandchildren, Harper, Graham and Hailey; three sisters, Constance Zonca, of Bethel Park, Darlene and husband, Dale Crail, of New Kensington, and Marie and husband, Richard Ripepi, of Monongahela; and several nieces and nephews. Larry received a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 1971 and a master of science degree in chemical engineering from Bucknell University in 1973. After college, he began his career at Westinghouse Electric Corporation. Larry progressed through positions of increasing responsibility at Westinghouse. He authored a number of Westinghouse internal reports and published a number of papers externally. He managed an operation with personnel in Pittsburgh, Hartford, Conn., and Chattanooga, Tenn. He was well respected and known for his problem-solving abilities and fairness. Larry retired from Westinghouse in 2015 after 42 years with the company. During his retirement, Larry served on the Advisory Committee for Chemical Engineering, Swanson School of Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, Pirates baseball, Pitt football, gardening and coin collecting. He loved beach vacations with his wife, children and grandchildren and traveling to Aruba. The family suggests memorial donations be made to The Simmons Center for Interstitial Lung Disease, 3459 Fifth Ave., 628 NW, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Checks should be made payable to the University of Pittsburgh. The family will have a private viewing and plan to have a Mass and celebration of life later this year. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, PA 15636. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.