Lawrence D. Parks, 76, of Greensburg, went to be with the Lord Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born March 20, 1944, in Altoona, a son of the late William D. and Marie Thompson Parks. He was a member of Bible Fellowship Church of Irwin. Larry was a graduate of Penn State University. Prior to retirement, he worked as an industrial engineer. He is survived by his wife, Irene "Renie" Batsa Parks; two daughters, Christie R. Parks, of Greensburg, and Kelly M. (Thomas) Orr, of Canonsburg; three grandchildren, Hannah Rose Parks, Ethan Orr and Maddy Orr; a brother, Scott D. Parks, of Tipton; and his dog, Chloe. There will be no public visitation or service. Private entombment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. A celebration of life service will be held in the spring. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.